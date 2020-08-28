The Gentle Barn open for drive-thru tours and launching virtual online classes

The co-founders of The Gentle Barn, Ellie Laks and Jay Weiner, joined us live to tell us about The Gentle Barn, their drive-thru tours, online classes and more. Their Gentle Drive-Thu is a new and exciting way to experience The Gentle Barn. From the safety of one’s vehicle, this ticketed drive-thru experience will take visitors for a guided behind-the-scenes tour of the stunning farm. Guests will get to see beautiful animals under treatment there. Ellie and Jake also told us about the online classes they’ll be offering soon. The Gentle Barn is a national nonprofit organization, founded in 1999 that rescues and rehabilitates animals from severe abuse and neglect who are too old, sick, lame, or scared to be adopted. For more info, you can visit their website of follow them on Instagram @TheGentleBarn

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction