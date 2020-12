The Founder and Chairman of The Giving Spirit, Tom Bagamane, joined us live to tell us about their latest project where they’re providing 6,000 backpacks to homeless LAUSD students. The Giving Spirit is one of the country’s largest community-based non-profits supporting homeless outreach. For more info including how you can donate, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @TheGivingSpirit

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on December 15, 2020.