The Giving Spirit’s 10,000 Lives Project is delivering health and safety kits to the homeless

Founder and Chairman of The Giving Spirit Tom Bagamane joined us live to talk about the 10,000 Lives Project. The Giving Spirit is one of the country’s largest community-based, non-profits supporting homeless outreach. Running through early July, 10,000 health and safety kits have been assembled and now are being delivered to a rapidly growing homeless population particularly at-risk for COVID-19. The kits are filled with safety and protection items, including masks and sanitizers, as well as life-sustaining goods. They are in the process of being distributed to the city’s temporary shelters, LAHSA’s Project RoomKey locations, Mayor Garcetti’s “A Bridge Home” facilities and other service touch points throughout Greater Los Angeles.

