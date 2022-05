The city of West Hollywood’s inaugural LGBTQ+ celebration “WeHo Pride” kicks off June 3.

In celebration, we are highlighting organizations and nonprofits that serve the LGBTQ+ community in different ways.

Dr. Laurie Stephens with The Help Group’s Kaleidoscope and Griffin Matthews with Raise A Child joined us live with details on both organizations.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 19, 2022.