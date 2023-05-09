Gayle Anderson previews the Friday, May 12, opportunity for guests to stay at the newly reopened Queen Mary. Reservations are available for the historic ship’s stately Art Deco staterooms.

This new development is in addition to what, until now, were limited tours of The Queen Mary: The Glory Days Historical Tour, Steam & Steel Tour, and Haunted Encounters Tour. According to their website, tours are available daily from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Queen Mary has been closed since 2020 due to the pandemic and needed repairs.

Reservation and tour information are available at queenmary.com.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 2, 2023.