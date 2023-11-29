It’s Tuesday, Giving Tuesday, a day to give back to our communities. We can donate to our favorite charities. We can donate as volunteers. We can donate items we no longer want to shelters. There are innumerable ways to participate. In case you’re wondering how this got started, the campaign began in the be basement of the 92nd Street Y in New York City in 2012.

It was it created by Lincoln Center CEO Henry Timms and former 92nd Street Y Chief Innovation Officer and Director of the Belfer Center for Innovation and Social Impact Asha Curran.

To learn more about Giving Tuesday, take a look at the website:

Giving Tuesday

givingtuesday.org/events

And to learn about the charity rating of Giving Tuesday, take a look at the website for Charity Navigator.

Charity Navigator

Charity Ratings & Donor Resources

charitynavigator.org

-000-