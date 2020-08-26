The hits and misses of the RNC with CSULB Assoc. Professor Jason Whitehead

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cal State Long Beach Political Science Associate Professor Dr. Jason Whitehead discusses the first two nights of the Republican National Convention.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 26, 2020.

Share this story

KTLA Entertainment on YouTube

Watch more interviews on YouTube.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter