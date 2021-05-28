The Infatuation LA shares their Memorial Day BBQ guide

The editorial lead for The Infatuation L.A. Brant Cox joined us with a complete guide to delicious menu options for your Memorial Day BBQ. For more info on Infatuation L.A., you can go to theinfatuation.com/los-angeles or follow them on Instagram @Infatuation_LA.

For more info on the spots featured during the segment, see the links below.

Max City BBQ – maxcitybbq.com

Kuya Lord Pop-Up Series – Instagram: @kuyalord_la

Standing’s Butchery – standingsbutchery.com

Handy Market – handymarketburbank.com

Goldburger – goldburgerla.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 28, 2021.