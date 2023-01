Brant Cox, editorial lead for The Infatuation L.A., joined us on the KTLA 5 Morning News to talk about the best new restaurants in Los Angeles.

He featured the taco truck Simón, Japanese-Taiwanese restaurant Ryla in Hermosa Beach, and the Sherman Oaks Israeli takeout window spot called Borekas Sephardic Pastries.

Visit The Infatuation’s website for a look at all the restaurants that made the list.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 20, 2023.