The Infatuation previews National Taco Day with the best tacos in L.A.

National Taco Day is Sunday, Oct 4. The editorial lead for the Infatuation LA Brant Cox joined us with some of the best spots in LA to grab a taco. For the complete list, you can visit their website.

For the spots we featured during the segment, see the details below

Los Dorados L.A.

Instagram @losdoradosla

Tamales Elena Y Antojitos

Instagram @tamaleselenayantojitos

Tacos Y Birria La Unica

Instagram @tacosybirrialaunica

Villas Tacos

Instagram @villastacoslosangeles

Madre! Oaxacan Restaurant and Mezcaleria

Website: madrerestaurants.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 2, 2020.