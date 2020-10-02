The Infatuation previews National Taco Day with the best tacos in L.A.

National Taco Day is Sunday, Oct 4. The editorial lead for the Infatuation LA Brant Cox joined us with some of the best spots in LA to grab a taco. For the complete list, you can visit their website.

For the spots we featured during the segment, see the details below

Los Dorados L.A.
Instagram @losdoradosla

Tamales Elena Y Antojitos
Instagram @tamaleselenayantojitos

Tacos Y Birria La Unica
Instagram @tacosybirrialaunica

Villas Tacos
Instagram @villastacoslosangeles

Madre! Oaxacan Restaurant and Mezcaleria
Website: madrerestaurants.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 2, 2020.

