The CEO and founder of The Giving Keys, Caitlin Crosby, joined us live to tell us about her LA-Based give-back jewelry and lifestyle company and the 100+ jobs they've provided to people who are transitioning out of homelessness. For more info, you can go to TheGivingKeys.com. Caitlin's new book is called Every Word Matters and it's available on Amazon.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 4, 2021.