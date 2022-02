In recognition of Black History Month, KTLA is highlighting individuals and organizations making a difference in the Black community. Carlton Porter and Yolande Beckles, co-founders of non-profit The Knowledge Shop L.A., discuss how they’re empowering the Black and Brown youth of Los Angeles by investing in their educational development and helping families navigate the learning process.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Feb. 6, 2022.