The KTLA Weekend Games conclude with a stunning upset in the Game 6 boxing challenge

The KTLA Weekend Games concluded with a stunning upset in the boxing-themed Game 6 and a passionate closing ceremony. Executive producer Mazen Hafez manned the mic while Team One’s Mark Mester and Lynette Romero, Team Two’s Dayna Devon and Kacey Montoya, and Team Three (“Behind the Scenes”) members Erin Perko and Kelly Sedano battled for supremacy.

In the closing ceremony, one team claimed the top spot while all the athletes were awarded participation trophies, including hula hoop master and producer/writer Marie Cathcart.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Aug. 8, 2021.

