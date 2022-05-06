Playoff hockey returns to Los Angeles and our L.A. Kings are currently facing off in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers.

Former L.A. Kings forward and current Kings radio analyst Daryl Evans, members from the L.A. Kings Ice Crew and mascot Bailey joined us live to preview this weekend’s home games and talk about the fan experience throughout L.A. Live, as well as what the team needs to do to take care of business on home ice.

As the series shifts back to L.A. after games one and two in Edmonton, Kings fans will get the chance to experience the playoff hockey spirit in Los Angeles since 2018.

For tickets to games three and four at Crypto.com Arena, visit the L.A. Kings website and follow them on Instagram for the latest news on the team’s playoff run.

Game three will be on Friday and Game four will be on Sunday. Puck drop for both games will be at 7 p.m. You can watch all the action on Bally Sports West or TBS, and listen on the iHeartRadio Audio Network.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 6, 2022.