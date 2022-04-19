Los Angeles Rams senior director of game presentation and brand experience Sarah Schuler joined us live with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. She gave us details on how the team is taking the trophy on tour with multiple stops around Southern California.

The trophy tour will kick off Saturday in Thousand Oaks, and will include 11 stops along the way.

Visit their website to learn more about the tour and your chance to grab a photo with the trophy.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 19, 2022.