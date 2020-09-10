The Los Angeles Public Library and the 2020 U.S. Census

Gayle Anderson is live at the Echo Park Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library because it is located in a community the U.S. Census Bureau describes as “difficult to count” and because of the neighborhood’s low participation in the census.

The deadline to complete the U.S. Census is the end of September. The coronavirus has added to the response and population count problem. So, the Los Angeles Public Library is doing what it can – virtually – to make sure the public responds to the census participation requests despite the deadline controversy and the pandemic.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com