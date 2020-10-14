The Los Angeles Public Library and the League of Women Voters ballot measures discussion

Gayle Anderson previews the Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 6pm Los Angeles Public Library Ballot Measures Discussion featuring Mona Field, Co-President of the Los Angeles League of Women Voters, who will help the public understand the 12 statewide measures, and some local measures, on the November 3, 2020 ballot.

This discussion is streaming live on YouTube & Facebook. The Wednesday night event, a full presentation which should be about an hour long. There will be an opportunity for questions after the discussion.

According to the Los Angeles Public Library, Mona Field is a notable expert in state and local politics. In addition to her role with the League, she is Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Glendale Community College and the author of California Government and Politics Today (15th Edition). Her publication is available at the Los Angeles Public Library and Amazon.

The Wednesday night discussion will focus on the pros and cons of the following:

Property taxes

Rent control

Parolee voting sentence changes

Approving or rejecting cash bail

Funding for stem cell research

Reinstituting affirmative action

Voting rights for some 17-year-olds

Governing kidney dialysis clinics

Special workplace rules for app-based companies like Uber and Lyft

New consumer privacy rules

This event is being organized through Teens Leading Change at the Eagle Rock Branch Library.

For additional information about the November ballot, there’s votersedge.org produced by the League of Women Voters. The website contains nonpartisan information. Neither the League nor the website endorses candidates, but votersedge.org provides information about the candidates, their bios and their goals. When you put in your address on the web page, it will pull up everything relevant to the ballot you are voting on!

