When it comes to the toughest opponents for WWE superstars The Miz and Maryse, it’s their toddlers.

“The 4-year-old tantrum in public is possibly the most scariest thing in your entire life,” The Miz explained. “When you’re going on a flight and you’re stuck in an airplane with a toddler that needs something else to do besides just sitting there, oh man!”

The couple have two daughters, 4-year-old Monroe Sky and 2-year-old Madison Jade. When it comes to toddler tale, the couple have quite a few.

“They are so intelligent, so smart,” Maryse further explained. “They will manipulate you to get what they want, sometimes I’m like ‘we should learn from them.'”

“Yeah, we should, but we don’t,” scoffed “The Real World: Back to New York” alum.

The Miz, whose real name is Michael Mizanin, and Maryse have been married for eight years and have chronicled their journey through marriage and parenthood on their reality show “The Miz and the Mrs.”

“This house is not run by, you know, WWE superstars. This house is run by toddlers,” he explained. “Whatever they want, it’s basically ‘get it’ or it’s a whole screaming session.”

While the pair tackle their home’s tiniest residents, The Miz is set to take on an opponent more his size at the upcoming WWE live event SummerSlam. For the 35th annual show, there are rumors he’ll take on YouTuber Logan Paul. The wrestling organization recently signed Paul to a deal.

“The Miz and the Mrs” airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. on USA.

WWE’s SummerSlam takes places on July 30 and streams exclusively on Peacock at 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time/ 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.