The Music Center’s Spotlight Virtual grand finale featuring L.A.’s top high school performing artists is happening this weekend

Tony Award Winner and Spotlight Alum Lindsay Mendez joined us live to talk about Music Center’s 32nd Annual Spotlight Grand Finale. This finale will showcase 14 of Southern California’s most talented high school students in acting, dance, music and vocals. The Music Center’s Spotlight program is a nationally-acclaimed arts training and recognition program for teens from Santa Barbara to San Diego. The program is completely free with no financial barriers to participate, which gives equal footing to kids looking to make their dreams come true, no matter their talent level.

The Music Center’s Spotlight Grand Finale is this Saturday, May 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. online. To tune-in, visit their website, YouTube channel or on Facebook Live @musiccenterLA.

High school students who are interested in applying to next year’s Spotlight program can apply starting this weekend by visiting their website for application information.