The Original Farmers Market celebrating its 87th anniversary

Gayle Anderson begins a series of reports observing the 87th anniversary of a Southern California treasure: The Original Farmers Market at Fairfax and Third in Los Angeles.

Today, we check in with three of the oldest and original vendors: Du-Par’s Restaurant & Bakery (1938); Marconda’s Meats (1941); and Patsy’s D’Amore’s Pizzeria (1949).

