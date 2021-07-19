The Original Farmers Market celebrating its 87th anniversary

Gayle Anderson begins a series of reports observing the 87th anniversary of a Southern California treasure: The Original Farmers Market at Fairfax and Third in Los Angeles.

Today, we check in with three of the oldest and original vendors: Du-Par’s Restaurant & Bakery (1938); Marconda’s Meats (1941); and Patsy’s D’Amore’s Pizzeria (1949).

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 19, 2021.