Chrissy Teigen is beaming with pride because her mom Pepper just came out with her very first cookbook titled The Pepper Thai Cookbook – Family Recipes from Everyone’s Favorite Thai Mom. The book is available at independent bookstores everywhere, at Target or on Amazon. For more info on Pepper, you can follow her on Instagram @PepperThai2. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 13, 2021.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction