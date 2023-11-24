Olivia De Bortoli was live out in Perris, where she gave us a special preview of The Polar Express Train Ride.

This interactive train ride is a one hour experience into the magical world of the beloved Christmas film, “The Polar Express.”

The Polar Express Train Ride is going on from now until Dec. 30 at the Southern California Railway Museum in Perris, CA.

For tickets and more information, you can visit SoCalThePolarExpressRide.com.

