Gayle Anderson reported that the RMS Queen Mary is reportedly getting closer to reopening as many elements of the ship’s key repairs are underway.

According to Joy Contreras of the Long Beach Public Works Department, preparation is underway for the installation of anticipated new boilers and heat exchangers onboard the RMS Queen Mary.

The multi-phase project, which began in late January with the demolition of the existing heat exchangers, piping and electrical pneumatics, is part of the last round of critical repairs required to reopen the Queen Mary’s hotel, restaurants, bars and other onboard amenities this spring.

Once installation of the new boilers and heat exchangers for hot water is complete, Evolution Hospitality staff can begin preparations to reopen additional elements of the Queen Mary.

The remainder of the critical repairs approaching completion includes the installation of an emergency generator and the completion of the bilge pump system to protect the ship. That work is expected to be completed by early spring.

Other work includes upgrades to the ship’s main boarding entrance, elevator repairs, restroom renovations, and kitchen and restaurant improvements, among others.

As reopening plans are determined, updates and opportunities will be shared with the Queen Mary Membership Program. The staff is actively working to further enhance the membership program, including implementing additional tiers beyond the existing Tourist Class Membership. Details will be announced once finalized. More information is available on the Queen Mary Heritage Foundation website at lbheritage.org/queen-mary.

It has been nearly three years since the Queen Mary closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has since remained closed while critical repairs were identified and conducted.

While the ship remained closed to the general public, it continued to be available for filming and special events, which helps generate revenue for the city to support the ship’s operations.

To keep the public informed, the city created a Queen Mary Updates webpage, which includes the Queen Mary’s economic impacts on the city, a historical overview, the city’s stance on preserving the historic integrity and structural safety of the ship and the city’s short- and long-term goals in the preservation process.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle @ktlagayle.