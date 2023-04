Wendy Burch was live in East Hollywood where she gave us a preview of what we can expect for the annual Ronald McDonald House ‘Walk for Kids.’

The “Walk for Kids” will be held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on April 29.

The site will be open at 7:30 a.m. and the walk will begin at 8:45 a.m.

For more information, you can visit WalkForKids.org.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 28, 2023.