Theresa Flores, human trafficking survivor and founder of The S.O.A.P. Project, discusses the need to prevent abuse of trafficked individuals at large events like the Super Bowl. The S.O.A.P. Project is partnering with local organizations including the Junior League of Los Angeles and The Ebell of Los Angeles at a game day event, “Soap Up the Super Bowl L.A.” on Sunday, Feb. 6. More information can be found at soapproject.org.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Jan. 30, 2022.