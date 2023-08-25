Megan Telles was live at the Ventura County Fairgrounds with a preview of the Throw Down Cornhole Festival.

This event has taken place over the past three years and lasts for three days. It’s the largest cornhole tournament and festival in the world and all are welcome to join.

This experience will feature fun games, prizes, music and a car show. The Throw Down Cornhole Festival and Car Show will take over Ventura from Aug. 25 through Aug. 27.

For more information, you can visit ThrowDownCornholeTournament.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 25, 2023.