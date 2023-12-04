Gayle Anderson learned about the toys that are popular this holiday season from nationally renowned Chris Byrne, “The Toy Guy.” On his list are oldies but goodies like Furby and more!

To explore the complete list of “The Toy Guy’s” holiday favorites, check out TheToyGuy.com.

Also, Gayle discovered what is popular among classic toys available at Kip’s Toyland, which has just been named the Best Toy Store in Los Angeles by the Quality Business Awards.

Kip’s, L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store, is a wonderland of imaginative classic and retro fun toys, games, dolls, puzzles, costumes, stuffed animals and more.

Kip’s does not carry toys that “plug in.” The toy store believes in the joy of play and interaction with others and being a kid no matter your age.

By the way, Kip’s is collecting toys for Watts Community Core, a nonprofit organization that provides a safe space of the children of Nickerson Gardens and more for the community. We can donate at Kip’s Toyland at the Original Farmers Market in the Fairfax District. Look for the red and black Watts Community Core toy donation box at Kip’s Toyland at the Original Farmers Market.

Or we can donate on the special Watts Community Core Amazon link, where you can find the complete holiday wish list. Look for the names Davida Williams and Tara Abadi.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram: KTLAChannel5Gayle, Threads, and X (Formerly Known As Twitter:) KTLA5Gayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 4, 2023.