The Vault virtual tour with the Petersen Automotive Museum

We can “STAY AT HOME” and discover some of the most iconic and rare cars, motorcycles, and trucks spanning more than 120 years of automotive history on the largest guided automotive tour in the United States. Gayle Anderson says we can “STAY AT HOME” and explore the treasures in THE VAULT at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. The tours don’t appeal just to car fans. It’s an educational opportunity to learn about history, politics, and culture.

For tour schedules and tour themes, please check their website.

Live Streamed!

The Vault Presented by Hagerty

60,000 Square Feet, More Than 250 Cars

Petersen Automotive Museum

