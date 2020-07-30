The virtual KJLH Women’s Health Expo

Gayle Anderson was live at the studios of KJLH Radio with a preview of Saturday’s first ever KJLH Women’s Health Expo. The radio station has been producing for 20-years this National Association of Broadcasters award winning community event, that has attracted an estimated 10-to-15 thousand women each year. The problem this year, the annual May event was nearly canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, event organizers have “flipped the script” and they’re producing this event VIRTUALLY!

The first official day of the VIRTUAL expo is Saturday, August 1st at 10am. Then, this virtual expo will run continually with updated information and events on KJLH and on the KJLH’s website through May 2021, when event organizers plan to return to their Long Beach Convention Center location for the traditional event.

Saturday, August 1st at 10am

The KJLH Women’s Health Expo Presented Virtually By RastAfri Braids

Our Health, Our Wealth, Our Power

*Heart Disease, Diabetes, Mental Health & Covid-19 Medical Experts

*Haircare Pavilion

*Food 4 Less Simple Truth Healthy Cooking Stage

*L.A.’s Outstanding Chefs