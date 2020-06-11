The virtual Los Angeles Public Library: The e-card and Ask a Librarian

Gayle Anderson continue her series of reports spotlighting THE VIRTUAL LOS ANGELES PUBLIC LIBRARY, which has evolved due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We’ve been learning about the vast resources especially available to youngsters and parents who have been coping with the challenges of at home schooling. Today, we learn about how the public can get homework help using the library’s ASK A LIBRARIAN program and how the public can virtually access the library using its E-CARD.

Ask a Librarian! (E-Mail)

Ask a Librarian! Live! (Thursdays at Noon in Spanish. Fridays at Noon in English.)

Los Angeles Public Library

The E-Library Card

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on June 11, 2020.