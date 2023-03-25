Gayle Anderson reports THE WALL THAT HEALS, VIETNAM VETERANS MEMORIAL REPLICA AND MOBILE EDUCATION CENTER is in Hawaiian Gardens. It honors more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War. It bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

THE WALL THAT HEALS will be in Hawaiian Gardens now thru Sunday. It will be open to the public for 24 hours. Volunteers and financial support are needed. To learn how to help and to learn the tour schedule, check vvmf.org or contact Mike Laughlin at 562-714-5152, wallthathealshg@yahoo.com.

Now Through Sunday, March 26th at 2p.m.

The Wall That Heals

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica & Mobile Education Center

Fedde Middle School

21409 Elaine Avenue

Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716

Contact : Mike Laughlin at 562-714-5152, wallthathealshg@yahoo.com.

