“The Willie Mae” fried chicken sandwich at HiHo

Co-founder of HiHo Cheeseburger Jerry Greenburg and owner of Willie Mae’s Scotch House Kerry Seaton-Stewart joined us live with details on HiHo’s newest menu item available for a limited time only. The Willie Mae is a fried chicken sandwich created in partnership with James Beard Award Winning Willie Mae’s Scotch House. named America’s Best Fried Chicken by Food Network and Travel Channel. Willie Mae’s collaborated with HiHo Cheeseburger to create both restaurants’ first fried chicken sandwich. The Los Angeles debut of the sandwich will be Saturday, September 26th at HiHo Mid-Wilshire – available to eat on the patio or order in-store and take to-go. Starting Monday, September 28th, “The Wilie Mae” will be available froom HiHo Mid-Wilshire for delivery exclusive on Postmates app well as pick-up ordering on Postmates and HiHo Mobiile. For more info, you can go to HiHo or follow them on instagram @HiHoCheeseburger. For more info on Willie Mae’s Scotch House in New Orleans, you can go to Willie Mae’s.
KTLA Entertainment on YouTube
Watch more interviews on YouTube.
Most Popular
Latest News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook