Megan Telles reports from Remedy Place in West Hollywood to show us the world’s first social wellness club.

As we deal with stress from our everyday life, the human body needs to relieve that stress in order to keep us healthy and avoid future health issues.

Remedy Place is here to offer us some of the best features to help heal our stress with their highly trained doctors, wellness experts and a plethora of remedies they have to offer. From functional medicine, to hyperbaric chambers to infrared saunas, there are many features to use to help offset your daily life stress and recharge your body.

Reservations are required but membership is optional.

Remedy Place 8305 Sunset Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90069 (323) 645-7444

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 20, 2022.