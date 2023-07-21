Olivia de Bortoli was live at the X Games at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura.

The X Games have not taken place in California in the past 10 years and the games have not had a live audience in over four years, so there will be a ton of action packed sports to experience, along with some fun and interactive courses for the public to enjoy.

The X Games will take place on July 21 through July 23 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

For tickets and more information you can go to XGames.com and you can follow along on social media @XGames.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 21, 2023.