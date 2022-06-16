Imagination Workshop and New Directions for Veterans are putting on, “Gumbo Magic,” an original play they wrote back in 2019 as part of their therapy.

The pandemic forced them to push back opening day. Finally, after three years the show will debut on Saturday at Brentwood School East Campus.

Christina Linhardt from Imagination Workshop joined us live with details on their play and how they help homeless and senior veterans at New Direction with workshops in the theater arts.

This work has helped the vets envision a future for themselves. Most of the vets Imagination Workshop works with suffer from trauma, and in their therapy have to relive the trauma. Imagination Workshop is the only part of their therapy.

“Gumbo Magic” will debut at the Brentwood School Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Visit their website for more information and you can follow both New Directions for Veterans and Imagination Workshop on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 16, 2022.