The ’80s themed horror store Bearded Lady’s Mystic Museum in Burbank has reopened its museum section and expanded its store space with the new “Camp Horror” shop.

The novelty memorabilia store, museum and selfie spot on Magnolia Boulevard also boasts a variety of vintage VHS tapes and is open every day from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets for the Slashback Video art installation are sold for $13.

Photojournalist Christopher Gierowski reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 4, 2021.