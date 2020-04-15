Theragun donating therapy devices to healthcare workers

Founder/Inventor of Theragun Jason Wersland joined us live via Skype to talk about this portable therapy device that treats pains and ailments and relieves muscle pain and how Theragun is giving back during the pandemic. Theragun’s mission is to help people live and feel better naturally. As such, the brand is donating new devices to hospital break rooms across the country to help doctors, nurses, and other critical hospital personnel on the front lines alleviate tension and stress. Theragun has also rallied their community and pledged to donate 100 meals for every device sold to those in need through Feeding America with a goal of donating 250,000 meals .

For more info on Theragun, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 15, 2020.