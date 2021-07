Several first responders aiding in the fight against California's largest wildfire of the year are being lauded for their off-duty actions after they saved the life of a 10-year-old boy from drowning over the weekend.

The paramedics, assigned to the Dixie Fire, were staying at a hotel in Redding when they heard the mother's anguished cries for help, according to video posted Sunday on Cal Fire's Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department's Facebook page.