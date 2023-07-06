Threads might have launched at just the right time.

Many Twitter users have been unhappy at recent changes new owner Elon Musk has made, and while there has been a parade of alternatives, none of them have taken off in a big way.

Now, Meta has launched a social networking app called Threads and it’s already amassed 10 million users overnight.

How? It’s tightly integrated with Instagram, so the second you sign up, you can bring over the people you’re following, and your followers can easily find you.

I’m already on there as richontech and even KTLA has a profile with a growing base of followers.

Threads is available for iOS and Android and looks and feels a lot like Twitter.

You can compose text posts (up to 500 characters), photos and videos (up to 5 minutes long), but no GIFs (at least for now). You can also like what others post, reply and re-post.

In a post, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg describes Threads as “an open and friendly public space for conversations,” and that he’s “looking forward to the fun journey ahead to turn this into the, the kind of big and friendly community that I think we all want to see in the world.”

That’s a direct dig at Twitter and it’s new owner Elon Musk. The social network has seen lots of changes over the past few months, which has led to somewhat of an exodus of users and a negative general sentiment over the future of the space.

Threads already feels vibrant and alive and many prominent Twitter deflectors have already adopted the platform. Some users have already amassed large followings.

For now, search is limited to just usernames, there’s no support for hashtags and the feed does include posts from people you don’t follow.

On the flip side, there are currently no ads and Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a Threads reply that ads are not a priority right now.

“We gotta make sure this is an app people want to keep using before we worry about making money,” said Mosseri.

The app isn’t without its growing pains. The overall experience can be slow, some posts and replies don’t load at times, and posting a picture from an Android device is sometimes impossible as the app crashes when you try.

Still, Twitter alternatives Bluesky has under 200,000 users and requires an invitation to get in. Mastodon has under 2 million active users. So far, the number of signups on Threads is promising, but there is an unknown aspect to this app.

It’s owned by Meta, a company with a mixed track record on protecting user data.

With nearly 3 billion monthly active users, the question isn’t whether Threads will become big, it’s if the general public is ready to have Meta in control of yet another large swath of the web.