EMFace non-surgical facelift is the latest treatment for people who want to reduce wrinkles, life sagging skin, boost collagen and improve facial symmetry with no needles or toxins.

Dr. Eman Abdallah, an aesthetic physician and the owner of Emana Medical in Beverly Hills, joined us with live details on the procedure.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 24, 2023.