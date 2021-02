Viral TikTok star Nathan Apodaca joined us live to talk about how his life has changed since posting that TikTok video of him riding a skateboard drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice. Nathan just teamed up with Ocean Spray officially to launch the #DoggfaceDanceVibes campaign. For more info, follow Nathan on Tiktok @420doggface208 or visit OceanSpray.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on February 3, 2021.