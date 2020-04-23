Tips to reduce frustration and get work done while working from home with kids during quarantine

Dr. Damon Korb joined us live via Skype with tips for parents on how to work, parent and shelter in place. His tips will help reduce frustration and may actually help you get some work done. Dr. Korb is one of the country’s most renowned behavioral and developmental pediatricians. His most recent book is called “Raising An Organized Child – 5 Steps to Boost Independence, Ease Frustration and Promote Confidence.” For more info on Dr. Korb and his book, you can visit his website or follow Dr. Korb on Twitter @DrKorb.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 23, 2020.