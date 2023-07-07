Seeing your vital signs is now as easy as taking a selfie.

It’s all thanks to a new app called Together by Renee.

The app aims to help those with a chronic condition and their and caregivers take control of their health in new ways.

You start by scanning in your pill bottles, the app uses AI to identify the label and organize the information, including the doctor who prescribed them, the pharmacy, refill amounts and more.

Then, the app uses smarts on the backend to proactively tell you which preventive screening tests you might need based on the medications you’re taking.

“This app is for anyone with a medical condition and anybody who has somebody in their life that loves them that wants to help them take care of that medical condition,” explained Dr. Renee Dua, who created Together along with her husband, Nick Desai.

They are the same team behind the doctor on demand app called Heal. They recently sold that startup to Humana.

“I actively see patients and I run into the same few problems every single week for 20 years,” said Dua.

To see your vitals, you hold your smartphone in front of your face for 60 seconds. You’ll see an instant snapshot of your health including heart rate, respiration, blood oxygen level and blood pressure.

It works by analyzing the blood vessels in your retina.

“The idea that we used the camera phone to learn about you was to me the game changer,” said Dua. Together is working with an Israeli startup to integrate the technology, which she says is the first of its kind in the United States.

Information you enter into Together stays private, unless you choose to share.

Coming soon, the app will analyze voices for signs of anxiety or depression, scan insurance cards to find providers in your plan, make appointments for you and the selfie will measure hemoglobin A1-C, which is average blood sugar.

“Everything is in one place and that’s what we’ve done with this app,” concluded Dua.

Together by Renee is free for iOS.