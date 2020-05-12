Tomatomania reinvented

Gayle Anderson continues her series of STAY SAFE reports during the Covid-19 pandemic with more information about businesses and people who have had to change with the times. Today, Gayle has information about Scott Daigre, the creator of the annual Spring TOMATOMANIA event held throughout Southern California. He was forced to cancel his tomato events at Descanso Gardens and other locations due to Covid-19 restrictions. He has been forced to re-invent, what is known as “the world’s largest tomato plant sale,” with sales at shops and online. Gayle reports from Underwood Farms, one of several locations where TOMATOMANIACS and beginning gardeners can get product and guidance. Also, tomato lovers can contact Scott Daigre for vital tomato and gardening instruction via his website, Facebook, and YouTube.

For more information about TOMATOMANIA, check out their website. Also, there’s the book, “TOMATOMANIA!: A FRESH APPROACH TO CELEBRATING TOMATOES IN THE GARDEN AND IN THE KITCHEN.”

For more information about Underwood Farms, the Moorpark Farm Center, 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark, CA, check out their website. Please respect social distancing guidelines.

