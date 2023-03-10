Megan Telles was live at Tomatomania which has made its return to Roger’s Gardens for its 12th year.

This event is about all things tomatoes and is known as the largest tomato plant sale.

They have almost 300 varieties of tomatoes that you can learn how to pot and plant, slice, dice, and eat.

Tomatomania is from now until March 12.

Roger’s Gardens

2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd.

Corona del Mar

For more information, you can visit RogersGardens.com.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on March. 10, 2023.