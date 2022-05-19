“Skinny jeans are here to stay,” fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger said on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

The article of clothing has been up for debate, mainly between millennials and Gen-Z. However, Hilfiger may want you to ditch the cargo pants.

“I think it’s personal preference, ” the designer said. “I like cargo shorts, but skinny jeans will never go away.”

Hilfiger also expects low rise jeans to make a comeback soon “before we know it.”

The designer has been a mainstay in the fashion industry for decades. Known for inclusivity, his brand released Tommy Adaptive, a line created for those with disabilities.

“We hired experts and went out to the public to find out what was needed and what was not being produced,” Hilfiger explained. “We’re really, I would say, the first designer brand to do clothes for people with disabilities.”

Hilfiger’s inclusive brand first started with a children’s line, then it grew to include adults.

“The styles are the same styles we have in our regular collection, but they have all sorts of conveniences and all sorts of adaptations.”

These designs will be featured at the annual Race to MS Foundation Gala in Los Angeles. The event’s founder, Nancy Davis, started this about 29 years ago to raise funds to support those with Multiple Sclerosis. Hilfiger was her very first sponsor. The cause hit close to home as his sister had MS at the time.

“Here we are today, we have 22 drugs on the market and I know Tommy’s too humble to say that it’s because of him,” Davis explained. “But a lot of it is because of someone like Tommy.”

The 29th annual Race to Erase MS gala will take place tomorrow, Friday May 20 at the Fairmont Century Plaza. Head to this link for tickets and event information.