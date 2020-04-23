Top 5 rules of engagement for new workplaces with Dr. Tana M. Session

High school senior Jackie Ni joined us live via Skype to talk about the website he created and developed called SupplyCrate.org to help senior care centers receive personal protective equipment donations. The website has been running for a few weeks and has already received over 200,000 supplies donated. For more info on how you can donate or sign up for donations, you can visit his website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 23, 2020.