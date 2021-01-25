Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Podcasts
Politics
Inside California Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Video Game News
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
News tips
Newsletters
Top Stories
Disneyland will make Jungle Cruise ride more inclusive following years-long complaints of racism
Federal court partially allows California’s COVID-19 restrictions on indoor worship
Twitter launches crowd-sourced fact-checking project to combat misinformation
U.S. suspending entry of most foreign travelers from South Africa, Brazil, U.K., much of Europe starting Tuesday due to COVID-19
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Federal court partially allows California’s COVID-19 restrictions on indoor worship
Top Stories
COVID-19 vaccine supply remains limited throughout SoCal as residents go for 2nd dose
Top Stories
Proposal seeks to extend California eviction protections for tenants through June
Teachers need to be vaccinated before LAUSD schools can reopen: Supt. Beutner
Video
Race against mutating virus heats up as number of cases, deaths are dropping
Video
California lifts regional stay-at-home orders, allowing counties to ease rules on businesses
Video
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Contests
Food
California Cooking
LA Unscripted
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Top food trends for 2021 with food and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland
Video
Top Stories
Top tips for better sleep in 2021 with The Sleep Doctor, Dr. Michael Breus
Video
Grammy winner Billy Vera on his latest book ‘A Dollop of Toothpaste’
Video
Stylish jackets for California winter with StyleCaster Contributing Editor Brooke Jaffe
Video
Comedian Maz Jobrani on his new stand-up special ‘Pandemic Warrior’
Video
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
Contests
News tips
About
News team
LA Unscripted
Community
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Top food trends for 2021 with food and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland
Morning News
by:
Nancy Cruz
Posted:
Jan 25, 2021 / 11:53 AM PST
/
Updated:
Jan 25, 2021 / 11:53 AM PST
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on January 25, 2021.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Popular
California lifts regional stay-at-home orders, allowing counties to ease rules on businesses
Video
How to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties
Video
3rd stimulus checks: Here’s where things stand on $1,400 payments
Video
Gov. Newsom expected to lift regional coronavirus stay-at-home orders Monday
Video
Father, daughter killed by power lines that fell during rain storm in Panorama City
Video
Where to make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if you’re an eligible SoCal resident
Video
Disneyland will make Jungle Cruise ride more inclusive following years-long complaints of racism
Latest News
Disneyland will make Jungle Cruise ride more inclusive following years-long complaints of racism
Federal court partially allows California’s COVID-19 restrictions on indoor worship
Twitter launches crowd-sourced fact-checking project to combat misinformation
U.S. suspending entry of most foreign travelers from South Africa, Brazil, U.K., much of Europe starting Tuesday due to COVID-19
Inspector general probes if DOJ officials tried to overturn election
Efforts resuming to put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill
More News