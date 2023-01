Last month, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Dodger Stadium would once again host the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour, following a successful run earlier in the year.

KTLA’s Megan Telles was live at Dodger Stadium with a preview of the one-of-a-kind event.

The Topgolf tour will be at the stadium from Jan. 5 – 8 and Jan. 12 – 15.

For more information or to book your reservation, visit dodgers.com/topgolf.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 6, 2022.