Torrance Parker & L.A. Maritime Museum

The Los Angeles Maritime Museum’s collection of internationally known commercial diver Torrance Parker has been cataloged and now is available to the public and researchers online, the San Pedro-based museum has announced.

The collection of rare artifacts of Mr. Parker’s pioneering career includes historic photographs, many of which were reproduced in his bestselling book: 20,000 Jobs Under the Sea. The collection also features rare books, archival materials, and oral histories.

Mr. Parker is considered the pioneer of the commercial diving industry.

